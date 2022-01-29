Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel in 'Fast and Furious 10'

Jason Momoa is all set to star in the 10th instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise alongside Vin Diesel.



The Fast Saga tweeted Friday. "The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa. #F10," the tweet said.

While more details of the movie have been kept under wraps, it is reported that the 'GOT' star might play one of the film’s villains.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021’s 'F9: The Fast Saga', is back in the director’s chair as well.



Diesel is set to return to the franchise along with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges and Sung Kang.

Charlize Theron, who first appeared in the eighth film of the franchise,' The Fate of the Furious, and returned for F9, is also expected to be back.



Chris Morgan is returning to pen the script with Diesel and Lin producing the movie.



The movie is slated to release on May 19, 2023.



Earlier, Diesel wanted Dwayne Johnson to rejoin the franchise and reprise his role as Agent Lucas Hobbs. Last year, the actor shocked everyone as he made a public request for Johnson asking him to rejoin the 'Fast and Furious' upcoming 10th entry, after years of their public feud. However, the Rock later publicly declined the request and said he was 'very surprised' to see Diesel Instagram post after he refused to join the film 'directly and privately' to Vin.

On the work front, Momoa wrapped shooting the 'Aquaman' sequel, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.'