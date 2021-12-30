Dwayne Johnson says there's 'no chance' of returning to 'Fast & Furious', slams Vin Diesel for public plea

Looks likes Dwayne Johnson is not coming back!



After years of the feud, a month back Vin Diesel shocked everyone as he made a public request for Johnson asking him to rejoin the 'Fast and Furious' upcoming 10th entry.



In an open letter, Vin expressed his feeling publicly for Johnson and how he wants him to reprise his role as Agent Lucas Hobbs in the next film.

Celebrities Vs Celebrities! 7 most dramatic feuds in the history of Hollywood



''My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits,'' he wrote on Instagram last month, Vin wrote back then.

Now, responding to the request, the Rock has publicly declined the request and said he was 'very surprised' to see Diesel Instagram post last month after he refused to join the film 'directly and privately' to Vin.



In an interview with a news agency, Johnson said, ''I was very surprised by Vin's recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly - and privately - that I would not be returning to the franchise,'' he told.



''I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem,'' Diesel further added.

Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse case: British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty

Further saying, Johnson said that ''Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation,'' and that he ''didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death,'' adding, ''Leave them out of it.''



''We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible 'Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters''.



However, Johnson expressed his well-wishes for the 'Fast & Furious' family. ''I'm confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience… I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”



Johnson joined the 'Fast & Furious' series in 2011's 'Fast Five', playing the Diplomatic Security Service agent Lucas Hobbs.



For the unversed, the feud started in 2016, when they clashed on the set of 'The Fate of the Furious'. After that, Dwayne made an Instagram post and publicly referred to his co-stars from the franchise as "candy a***s" and "unprofessional" on Instagram.

The 'Fast and Furious 10' will release on April 7, 2023. The plotline and cast details have been kept under wraps for now.