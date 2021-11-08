Vin Diesel publicly urges 'little brother' Dwayne Johnson to return to ‘Fast and Furious' 10

Vin Diesel wants peace with 'little brother' Dwayne Johnson.



The F9 actor has penned an open letter to The Rock, urging him to return to the Fast and Furious franchise's 10th film.

Putting their differences behind, Diesel took to Instagram on Sunday (Nov 7) and expressed his feeling publicly for Johnson and how he wants him to reprise his role as Agent Lucas Hobbs in the next film.



Sharing a photo of their characters, Dominic Toretto and Luke Hobbs from the franchise, Diesel wrote a detailed note to his little brother Johnson.

''My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits,'' he wrote on Instagram.



Continued Diesel, ''I told you years ago that I was going to fulfil my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfil your destiny.''

Johnson joined the 'Fast & Furious' series in 2011's 'Fast Five', playing the Diplomatic Security Service agent Lucas Hobbs.



For the unversed, the fued started in 2016, when they clashed on the set of 'The Fate of the Furious'. After that, Dwayne made an Instagram post and publicly referred to his co-stars from the franchise as "candy a***s" and "unprofessional" on Instagram.



“Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.” Dwayne wrote back then.



Johnson has not responded to Diesel's request so far.

The 'Fast and Furious 10' will release on April 7, 2023. The plotline and cast details have been kept under wraps for now.