Jamie Lee Curtis signs document assuring not to appear in another 'Halloween' movie

While Jamie Lee Curtis has been in numerous other movies, for better or worse she is best known for the 'Halloween' franchise and the character Laurie Strode. The first 'Halloween', released in 1978, was her debut movie. She would go on to reprise the role six more times (including voice roles in 'Halloween III: Season of the Witch'). She will, of course, play the role again in 'Halloween Ends'. But this, she promises, will be her last rodeo as Michael Myers' greatest foe after more than 40 years of association with the iconic horror slasher franchise. Jamie confirmed the same while speaking to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel jokingly asked the actor on a recent episode, "Would you be willing to sign a document telling us the following: I declare that this is my last Halloween movie. I, Jamie Lee Curtis, queen of scream, daughter of Janet Lee and Tony Curtis, mother of Lindsay Lohan, hereby swear under penalty of perjury Halloween Ends (2022) will be the last Halloween movie I’ll ever appear for all-time, across all sequels and multiverses, enforceable by the police department of Haddonfield, Illinois.”

As Curtis appeared to sign on the document (there was one!), the audience began to scream "No!" "No!" "No!"

“I should call my lawyer first before I sign anything,” she said befor signing the document.

'Halloween Ends' concludes the 'H40' trilogy that began with 2018's 'Halloween'. The trilogy brings together Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers or the Shape (Nick Castle) in a final confrontation. The last film, titled 'Halloween Kills', basically proved what John Carpenter has been saying for decades: Myers is a supernatural force and cannot be killed by mortal weapons like a knife or pistol. He is a literal bogeyman come alive.

In the final film, Laurie has one more reason to hate the serial killer apart from giving her nightmares and killing her friends. Now, he has killed her daughter Karen Nelson (Judy Greer).

The film is directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Final Girl. Final Face-Off. Final Trailer. After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive."