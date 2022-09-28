'Halloween Ends' final trailer pits Laurie Strode against Michael Myers for one last time. Watch

The final trailer for 'Halloween Ends' is here. The film concludes the 'H40' trilogy that began with 2018's 'Halloween', which was a direct sequel to the original 1978 film. The trilogy brings together Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers or the Shape (Nick Castle) in a final confrontation. The last film, titled 'Halloween Kills', basically proved what John Carpenter has been saying for decades: Myers is a supernatural force and cannot be killed by mortal weapons like knife or pistol. He is a literal bogeyman come alive. In the final film, Laurie has one more reason to hate the serial killer apart from giving her nightmares and killing her friends. Now, he has killed her daughter Karen Nelson (Judy Greer).

The trailer shows off the inevitable final fight between Laurie and Michael, who is back after laying low for four years. And he appears on the eve of -- you guessed it -- Halloween. Laurie's granddaughter Allyson Nelson (Andi Matichak), is upset with her for being obsessed with Michael and death (haven't we gone over this already?). There are visuals of the Shape once again going on a rampage across the town. We see him in a battle with Laurie, who in the last shot of the trailer unmasks him.

You can watch the trailer for yourself above. The film is directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier.

Bring on 'Halloween Ends'!

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Final Girl. Final Face-Off. Final Trailer. After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive."

'Halloween Ends' releases on October 11.