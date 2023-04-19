James Gunn's DC movie Superman Legacy now in pre-production. See photo

Even as James Gunn is on a promotional tour for the conclusion of his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, he has been working on the script of his upcoming DC movie, Superman Legacy. Featuring an all-new Superman, the movie will reboot the Superman franchise. Gunn is said to have written the movie for a younger actor. Earlier, Peter Safran, producer and the head of DC Studios along with Gunn, had explained that the movie will focus "on balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”

Gunn shared the title page of the movie's script as is his wont. He wrote, "I’m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running."

No actor has been cast for the titular role as yet, though that has not stopped DC fans from fan-casting several young stars like Wolfgang Novogratz to Jacob Elordi.

Why James Gunn can make a great Superman movie

Gunn has the rare ability to revitalise and invigorate characters that augurs well for the Superman movie. Additionally, the potential for a lighter tone should be taken into account. Superman's previous depictions have been darker and more brooding, despite his status as a sunny, cheerful hero.

By infusing more heart into the Superman film, Gunn can restore the character's sense of hope and inspiration, which has always been a defining trait in the comics.

Superman Legacy releases on July 11, 2025.

