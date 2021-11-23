James Bond to lose millions despite being highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021?

This year’s biggest film was the recently released James Bond film, ‘No Time To Die’ and while it made its money at the box office, the film is said to also have lost a major chunk of what could have added to its overall performance at the theatres.

‘No Time To Die’ collected an overall figure of $730 million in global ticket sales. This makes it the year’s highest-grossing Hollywood film and the top performing film at the box office since COVID-19 impacted the world and shut down the cinemas.

Also read: Interview: Jeremy Renner calls Hawkeye ‘grandpa’, says his biggest superpower isn’t archery

However, there’s something to add here. The film cost more than $250 million to produce and around $100 million to promote and tens of millions more because it got postponed time and again thanks to COVID. Business insiders, as per Variety, predict that the film needs to make $900 million to break even, something that looks like a miracle at the moment because of the health scenario and constant pressure due to the pandemic.

Also read: Kevin Spacey to pay $31 million in losses to House of Cards producer over sexual assault allegations

As a result, the film now stands to lose $100 million in its theatrical run, according to sources close to production.

However, the studio behind the James Bond film doesn’t agree to Variety’s claims and in a statement said that ‘No Time to Die’ didn’t just break even but was a money maker.

Also read: JK Rowling slams a group of transgender activists as they leak her address on Twitter

The statement goes like: “Unnamed and uninformed sources suggesting the film will lose money are categorically unfounded and put more simply, not true. The film has far exceeded our theatrical estimates in this timeframe, becoming the highest grossing Hollywood film in the international marketplace and passing ‘F9’ to become the highest grossing Hollywood film since the pandemic. With the PVOD release of the film already doing stellar home viewing business, all while continuing to hold well theatrically, ‘No Time To Die’ will earn a profit for MGM, both as an individual film title and as part of MGM’s incredible library.”