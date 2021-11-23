JK Rowling slams a group of transgender activists as they leak her address on Twitter

Author JK Rowling slammed three transgender rights activists on Twitter on Monday as they posted her home address on social media.



Rowling alleged that she was flooded with death threats after her address was leaked online. The activists on Friday had tweeted a photograph of them standing outside Rowling's home in Edinburgh where the address was clearly visible.



Thanking police in Scotland, the author said that women like herself who have spoken on gender issues had faced "campaigns of intimidation", stalking and harassment always but she vowed not to be silent.



The 56-year-old writer said she had received "so many death threats I could paper the house with them", and that "families have been put into a state of fear and distress" by transgender activists.

"Perhaps... the best way to prove your movement isn't a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us."



A Police Scotland spokesperson told a news agency that the force was "aware of this incident" and that enquiries were "ongoing". All three activists had shut down their Twitter accounts by Monday.



Rowling has been embroiled in a simmering controversy since past last year over her tweet which many felt was anti-trans community.



The dispute began when the author tweeted against the use of the phrase "people who menstruate", rather than only women. Many had pointed out to the author that even Transwomen menstruate. Rowling had eventually defended her stance on the matter but it caused a rift with some of the stars of the 'Harry Potter' movies, including lead actor Daniel Radcliffe, who tweeted an apology on her behalf.

As the movie series completed 20 years last week, an HBO Max reunion was announced which would feature the cast and crew of the films. Rowling's name is not part of the lineup of stars that will see Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in attendance along with others.



