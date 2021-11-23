Kevin Spacey to pay $31 million in losses to House of Cards producer over sexual assault allegations

Disgraced Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey will have to pay close to $31 million to MRC, the production company behind ‘House of Cards’. They had claimed that Kevin Spacey breached his contract by violating the company’s sexual harassment policy. An arbitrator has ruled in MRC’s favour.

Things soured between MRC and Kevin Spacey after multiple people came forward to accuse Kevin Spacey of sexual assault and predatory conduct. MRC scrapped a season of House of Cards in 2017 and removed Kevin from the finale.

MRC filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to confirm the arbitration award, after the award was upheld in a confidential appeal. According to the petition, the Arbitrator also found that “Spacey’s egregious breaches of contract” made him and his companies liable for MRC’s tens of millions of extra costs.

Kevin Spacey and his companies, M. Profitt Productions and Trigger Street Productions, were ordered to pay $29.5 million in damages plus $1.2 million in attorneys’ fees and $235,000 in costs.

