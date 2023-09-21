Jack Quaid's valuable advice to Gen V Cast: Stay a family, stay a team

As excitement mounts for the upcoming premiere of Gen V, a spinoff of The Boys, on Prime Video, the cast and crew are sharing behind-the-scenes insights into the making of the highly anticipated series. Recently, actress Jaz Sinclair, who leads the Gen V ensemble, revealed some valuable advice she received from an original cast member of The Boys, Jack Quaid.

Quaid, known for his portrayal of Hughie Campbell in the parent series imparted words of wisdom to the budding stars of Gen V. Sinclair recounted his advice, saying, "Oh yeah, Jack Quaid! He was just like, stay a family, stay a team. This is where it’s at. If you guys have each other, you’ll get through this. So, don’t lose sight of that. This is the real family, you know, talking about the cast and like really being unified. And I value that because you can feel that when they’re together."

The sentiment echoes the on-screen dynamics that have made The Boys a fan favourite, as the characters navigate a world filled with complex moral dilemmas and extraordinary powers.

Gen V's official synopsis

Gen V's official synopsis reads, "Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?"

Gen V premiere date

Gen V will arrive with three episodes on September 29, 2023.

