Gen V trailer: A dark, explosive addition to The Boys universe

The first trailer for Gen V is here. It is the brainchild of Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke, the latter being the creator of the original series. Similar to The Boys, Gen V unfolds in a universe where superheroes are present, but many of them exhibit unfavourable traits. Moreover, these superheroes didn't naturally acquire their abilities; instead, they were subjected to the mysterious Compound V, a closely guarded formula produced by the Vought Corporation, which also serves as the inspiration for the show's title. The trailer promises that Gen V might be about teenagers, but it will not mellow down the R-Rated formula of gore, sex, and gallows humour perfected by the parent series.

Watch the trailer above.

Gen V's official synopsis

Gen V's official synopsis reads, "Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?"

Gen V premiere date

Gen V will arrive with three episodes on September 29, 2023.

