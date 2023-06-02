Is Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse connected to MCU? It's complicated

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the makers expand the multiverse concept to a gargantuan proportions. The film not only builds upon the original, which itself was something of a cinematic triumph, but also establishes intriguing connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and other live-action Marvel films under Sony's umbrella. More than a year after the events depicted in Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) receives a visit from Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), his love interest. She brings news of a perilous mission that requires their immediate attention — to save the multitude of Spider-People across different dimensions from the villain known as the Spot, who possesses the power to unleash a catastrophic disaster on the entire multiverse.

While the film is an absolute delight as I noted in my review, it also makes the Spider-Verse so much bigger. Keep in mind that there are spoilers about the movie. Do not read it until you have seen the movie.

SPOILER ALERT

The film introduces several new Spider-People, and even a whole secret society of Spider-People. Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman, Hobart "Hobie" Brown aka Spider-Punk, Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099, Ben Reilly or Scarlet Spider, Pavitr Prabhakar or Spider-Man India are only a few of them. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse rips open the multiverse In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the multiverse expands even more. The sequel introduces Miguel O'Hara, also known as Spider-Man 2099, who appears to be well aware of the events in Spider-Man: No Way Home. "Don’t even get me started on Doctor Strange and that little nerd back on Earth 19999,” he says at one point. The introduction of various versions of Peter Parker, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's iterations, and their encounters with iconic villains like Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus, caught the attention of Miguel and his Spider Task Force, and express a negative view of the MCU's heroes.

The film's main antagonist, The Spot, possesses dimension-hopping abilities and seeks vengeance against Miles Morales. During his travels through different universes, The Spot visits the 1930s comic book universe and a LEGO universe. In another intriguing development, The Spot briefly interacts with Mrs. Chen from Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which includes Venom, Morbius, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter films.

Furthermore, the inclusion of Aaron Davis, portrayed by Donald Glover, may offer significant implications for the MCU. Davis, who becomes the villainous Prowler, confirms the existence of Miles Morales in the MCU and hints at his upcoming role in the franchise. In a twist, the MCU's Aaron Davis finds himself in Spider-Man 2099's Neuva York, engaging in a conversation with Miles, unaware of his familial connection.

Also Read: Who is Spider-Man India in Across the Spider-Verse? Pavitr Prabhakar explained Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also appear in Across the Spider-Verse While Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of Peter Parker do not feature new footage in the film, pivotal moments from their lives are referenced as "canon events." These glimpses into their respective storylines remind audiences of their importance within the multiverse and generate excitement for their future involvement.

Although the Spider-Verse trilogy remains largely separate from the MCU, the ongoing Multiverse Saga in the MCU opens up possibilities for collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony. The confirmation of Miles Morales' existence in the MCU, along with hints from Sony producer Amy Pascal about an upcoming live-action project involving Miles, adds to the anticipation of seeing this beloved character brought to life once again.

With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the web of connections between the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse and Sony's expanding Spider-Verse continues to grow, promising an exciting and interconnected future for fans of the friendly neighborhood hero.

