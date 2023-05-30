Who is Spider-Man India in Across the Spider-Verse? Pavitr Prabhakar explained

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the follow-up to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is almost here. Into the Spider-Verse is considered one of the best superhero films ever made. It was widely praised for its stunning visuals and visual style, music, story, and characters. It was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman and produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The sequel continues the story of Miles Morales, his universe's only Spider-Man after Peter Parker died. In the first film, he teamed up with multiple Spider-People from alternate universes to stop the evil designs of crime lord Wilson Fisk or Kingpin.

What Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is about? More than a year after the events depicted in Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales receives a visit from Gwen Stacy, his love interest. She brings news of a perilous mission that requires their immediate attention — to save the multitude of Spider-People across different dimensions from the dangerous villain known as the Spot, who possesses the power to unleash a catastrophic disaster on the entire multiverse.

The film introduces several new Spider-People, including Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman, Hobart "Hobie" Brown aka Spider-Punk, Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099, Ben Reilly or Scarlet Spider, and also Pavitr Prabhakar or Spider-Man India.

Voiced by Karan Soni, this will be the cinematic debut of the character. But who, really, is Spider-Man India? Spider-Man India explained In Into the Spider-Verse, we were introduced to the idea of the Spider-Verse, a multiverse where different versions of Spider-Man exist across various dimensions. The film showcased different incarnations of the web-slinging hero, including Miles Morales, Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and others. This concept opened up endless possibilities for exploring different iterations of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: India is one such iteration, created by writer Jeevan J. Kang and artist Sharad Devarajan. This version reimagines the beloved superhero in an Indian setting, infusing the character with Indian culture, mythology, and references.

In the comics, Spider-Man: India follows the story of Pavitr Prabhakar, a young man from Mumbai who gains spider-like powers after being bitten by a mystical spider. Pavitr embraces his newfound abilities and becomes the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, fighting crime and protecting the innocent in his own unique way.

In Across the Spider-Verse, however, the Pavitr Prabhakar we know is quite different from his comic-book counterpart. He resides in the vibrant city of Mumbattan — a fusion of Mumbai and Manhattan. Like the Prabhakar we know, though, he too attained his remarkable powers not through a spider bite, but through the mystical forces of magic.

His design has undergone a major transformation, and it is much more colourful now.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release date Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases on June 2.

