Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating Indian-origin model Neelam Gill?

Has Leonardo DiCaprio found a new girl? If multiple reports are to be believed, the actor is now dating model Neelam Gill. DiCaprio, 48, was recently clicked at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Tuesday with Gill, 28. The actor's mother Irmelin Indenbirken was also pictured with him.

Who is Neelam Gill?



Neelam Gill describes herself as a British Punjabi model on her Instagram bio. The young model was recently clicked posing on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival last month. The festival also had Leo DiCaprio in attendance for the premiere of his new film Killers Of The Flower Moon. The two were not pictured together at the festival.



Gill reportedly was signed with NEXT Model Management at the age of 14. She has been an open advocate against bullying and online trolls and often spoke about depression and body confidence on her YouTube channel. In September 2013, Gill made her debut on the catwalk for Burberry’s fashion show during London Fashion Week. In 2014, Gill became the first Indian model featured in a Burberry campaign.



Neelam's red carpet moment at Cannes this year.

Leonardo DiCaprio's dating life



Leonardo DiCaprio was previously dating Camila Morrone and the two separated late last year after dating for 4 years. The couple made their first public appearance together at the 2020 Academy Awards. After that, the actor was said to be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. Amid rumours of them dating, a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid from a club in New York went viral in September last year. In February this year, there were rumours that the Titanic actor was dating a 19-year-old model Eden Polani.



The Oscar winning actor is one of the top stars of Hollywood and has featured in blockbuster films like Titanic, The Revenant, Shutter Island, The Great Gatsby, The Aviator, The Wolf Of Wall Street, Django Unchained, Inception, Blood Diamond, and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood among other iconic films.



The actor will next be seen in Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon. The film also features Robert De Niro.