Is everything ok? Fans shows concern for Justin and Hailey after Stephen Baldwin seeks prayers for the couple

Is everything fine between Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber? This is the question that everyone is asking after Hailey's father and actor Stephen Baldwin urged publicly to keep the couple in their prayers.

Stephen left everyone concerned after he reposted a video of Justin, shared by Victor Marz, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries.

Marz shared the video on his Instagram handle with a caption, reading: ''Christians please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and draw close to the Lord.''

In the caption, Victor shared that couples in high-visibility positions face special challenges.

He wrote, ''I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you.''

The ''Sorry'' hitmaker and model Hailey tied the knot in 2018, and since then, the couple have faced a fair share of struggles, from their mental to physical health. Rumours of trouble in their marriage have also been going around. However, in the post, Hailey's father didn't reveal what is the struggle that the couple are facing. In 2022, the '''Baby'' singer revealed that he had an emotional breakdown after marrying wife Hailey. ''It's a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't,'' he said.