Is Adele married? Singer's comment sparks wedding rumours

Reports suggest that Adele may have revealed a secret marriage during a comedy show in Los Angeles. Two audience members attending Alan Carr's comedy show claim that the Grammy-winning singer made the surprising announcement.

According to eyewitnesses who reached out to celebrity gossip influencer Deuxmoi, Adele, 35, was in the audience when Carr asked if anyone had recently gotten married. One fan shared on Instagram, "I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in LA tonight, and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently, and Adele shouted, "I did!".

Another attendee described the venue as "a super small and intimate venue" with around "maybe 75 people." They mentioned that Adele, seated with a friend, actively participated in the banter with Carr and left before the show concluded after confirming her recent marriage.