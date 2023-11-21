Is Adele married? Singer's comment sparks wedding rumours
Grammy-winning singer Adele, 35, may have surprised fans by announcing a secret marriage during Alan Carr's comedy show in Los Angeles.
Reports suggest that Adele may have revealed a secret marriage during a comedy show in Los Angeles. Two audience members attending Alan Carr's comedy show claim that the Grammy-winning singer made the surprising announcement.
According to eyewitnesses who reached out to celebrity gossip influencer Deuxmoi, Adele, 35, was in the audience when Carr asked if anyone had recently gotten married. One fan shared on Instagram, "I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in LA tonight, and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently, and Adele shouted, "I did!".
Another attendee described the venue as "a super small and intimate venue" with around "maybe 75 people." They mentioned that Adele, seated with a friend, actively participated in the banter with Carr and left before the show concluded after confirming her recent marriage.
Adele confirmed her relationship with Rich Paul, a 41-year-old sports agent, in September 2021. However, she denied being married during an interview with Elle magazine in August of the same year, stating, "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him."
The singer, known for her powerful voice and emotional ballads, kicked off her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas in November 2022. She announced in March that she would extend the run of her final shows at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace from January 19 to June 15, 2024.
Adele's friendship with Alan Carr has been well-documented, with reports in 2018 suggesting that she officiated Carr's wedding to his then-husband in her Los Angeles backyard.