Indo-British sports drama A Game of Two Halves explores identity crisis: Watch trailer

International sports drama A Game of Two Halves will be seen tackling themes of identity and acceptance through the lens of football. The trailer of the film is out as the film is set to hit theatres on February 23.

A Game of Two Halves Plot

Starring Marvel's The Eternals star Saaj Raja, the film transcends the field, offering a platform for underprivileged young athletes and a poignant exploration of self-discovery.

It’s a coming-of-age film that follows Sanjay, a young British student grappling with questions of belonging. Lost in the pressures of academia, he finds himself in Hyderabad, India, coaching underprivileged kids on the dusty football fields. It's in this unexpected setting, surrounded by vibrant energy and raw talent, that Sanjay unlocks his true self.

Director Khayam Khan states, "Growing up in multicultural Britain, I felt connected to Sanjay's struggles. He chases acceptance through the 'cool kids,' but it's the unassuming lessons from these underprivileged youngsters that show him his true potential. The film explores the gap between who we think we are and who we truly become when we embrace our authentic selves."

Watch A Game of Two Halves trailer:

A Game of Two Halves also stars Nikkita Chadha, Lucy Jackson, and Bollywood veterans like Harish Khanna, Swaroopa Ghosh and Pawan Chopra breathes life into this narrative. It also features actors like Sudha Bhuchar from Mary Poppins Returns and Chizzy Akudolu from Holby City, alongside Indian actors Rajiv Kumar Aneja, and Sachin Chaudhary.