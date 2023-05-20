Indiana Jones 5 review roundup: Does Harrison Ford film disappoint?

After its premiere at Cannes 2023, the first reviews of James Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny are here. And, it is not looking good. After 28 reviews, the fifth Indiana Jones film has garnered a score of 50 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating strictly mixed critical reception. The film is a direct sequel to 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and brings back Harrison Ford. John Rhys-Davies returns as Sallah from earlier films. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen also star.

Mangold co-wrote the script with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp.

Here are some of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's reviews: Rolling Stone's David Fear said, "There are needs being met here, but they aren’t storytelling-based so much as stoking-the-fanbase and meeting-the-bottom-line ones."

Time Magazine's Stephanie Zacharek said, "There are so many chase sequences... that the movie seems held together with slender bits of plot, rather than the other way around. Worse yet, they’re so heavily CGI’ed that they come off as grimly dutiful rather than thrilling or delightful."

Vulture's Bilge Ebiri wrote, "The damn thing is fun. Mangold may not have the young Spielberg’s musical flair for extravagant action choreography (who does?), but he is a tougher, leaner director, using a tighter frame and keeping his camera close." The Daily Beast's Esther Zuckerman wrote, "The de-aging and other CGI manipulations of Ford’s body only serve to demonstrate that Dial of Destiny just wants to turn back the clock instead of doing anything new."

IGN's Siddhant Adlakha wrote, "The camera rarely creates meaning on its own, except when there’s a familiar brown fedora somewhere on screen, at which point it charges towards it like a happy pup reuniting with its owner – a shot that repeats on at least four separate occasions."

When does Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny release?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theatres on June 30.

