In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden film for Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra and ‘Citadel’ co-star Richard Madden were spotted filming for their upcoming series in England. ‘Game of Thrones’ star Richard was spotted pulling off some stunts with Priyanka, wearing costumes.

The leaked set pictures from ‘Citadel’ give an insight into the look and feel of the web show.

Richard was seen wearing a green uniform with an armour, belt and gloves while Priyanka Chopra was wearing a black and white uniform.

The two were seen holding one another.

In another photo, Priyanka and Richard are seen in a multi-terrain vehicle with the former in the driver's seat.

The upcoming web show ‘Citadel’ is produced by the Russo Brothers of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ fame. It will release on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Citadel’ will have multiple series with Richard-Priyanka’s being the central one. Others will have different set ups and will be reportedly shot in different countries.

The Italian series will be co-produced with Amazon Studios and Cattleya, and the Indian series will be developed by Raj and DK of ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Go Goa Gone’.

