'I probably shouldn't be up here': Shane Gillis addresses his controversial SNL firing in monologue

Comedian and podcaster Shane Gillis made his comeback on Saturday Night Live as a host. During the monologue of the Feb 24 episode, Gillis made the audience recall his controversial exit from the show. However, in a comic way.

In 2019, the comedian was fired from the cast after his homophobic, racist anti-Chinese, and misogynist remarks that he made on his podcast went viral. The comedian faced backlash when a clip from his Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast resurfaced.

In the now-deleted clip, Gillis tells his co-host, comedian Matt McCusker, “Chinatown’s f**--- nuts, Let the f**-- ch**- live there.”

Addressing his exit, Shane said in his speech on SNL, "Thank you very much. Yeah, I'm here, Most of you probably have no idea who I am. I was fired from this show a while ago.''

He said further, ''Don't look that up, please. Please don't Google that. It's fine. Don't even worry about it. I probably shouldn't be up here honestly. I should be at home. I should be a high school football coach." Gillis was abruptly fired just a week after his SNL casting was announced. Addressing the situation back then, executive producer of SNL Lorne Michaels said in a statement that they hired Shane on ''the strength of his talent as a comedian and his impressive audition for 'SNL.''' However, they were not aware of his prior remarks that were ''offensive, hurtful and unacceptable.''

However, Gillis' monologue was not all about his exit. He went on to crack jokes about his family, about his relationship with his mother and his family members with Down's syndrome.

"Look, I don't have any material that can be on TV, alright?" he said in his monologue. "I'm trying my best. Also, this place is extremely well lit. I can see everyone not enjoying it. This is the most nervous I've ever been."