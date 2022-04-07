How Chris Pine ended up working with Ben Foster again in 'The Contractor'

Some friendships are for the ages, and actor Chris Pine sure seems like the perfect friend in deed. The Hollywood star is well known for his versatility, may it be playing the charming love interest in Wonder Woman or a rugged spy in Jack Ryan but what very little may know though is that Chris is also a true pal!

When it came to casting of his upcoming release 'The Contractor', Chris was quite vocal on his desire to see Ben Foster star besides him in the action thriller.

Pine shares a very warm rapport with Ben, having worked with him in 'Hell or High Water' and 'The Finest Hours'.

Exclusive: Chris Pine on why he agreed to play James Harper in The Contractor

On why it was a no brainer, Chris Pine says, “I love working with Ben, I’d work with Ben all the time if I could”.

The film follows the story of an ex-marine turned mercenary who is betrayed and left for dead by his team. Whether he makes it alive out of enemy territory forms the crux of the story.

Elaborating on his camaraderie with Ben Foster, Chris adds, “It seemed to be the obvious choice to find someone with whom I could hit the ground running, who I knew I had chemistry with, and didn’t have to work building a bond. He (Ben) is an incredible actor.”

PVR Pictures releases 'The Contractor' directed by Tarik Saleh. The film stars Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Kiefer Sutherland, Gillian Jacobs and Eddie Marsan. It will run in cinemas from 8 April 2022.