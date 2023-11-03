House of the Dragon, Euphoria, White Lotus: HBO teases release dates for upcoming shows

If you need help planning your movies and show dates with family and friends, we have the entire slate of release dates of upcoming projects from HBO as the streamer announced its plans in detail. Along with the dates of House of the Dragon, we have the latest news on The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and much more.

The much-awaited second season of the acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon will return in 2024. According to the latest developments, the House of the Dragon will return in “early summer” of 2024. Season two will consist of eight episodes. The first season of the show featured 10 episodes.

HBO made the announcement on the latest release dates of upcoming projects in a New York event as HBO chief Casey Bloys addressed the media and said that the second season of House of the Dragon has wrapped filming and is currently in post-production.

Casey Bloys also revealed that Euphoria season 3, The White Lotus season 3, and HBO’s prequel series to Stephen King’s novel It, Welcome to Derry – have all been pushed to 2025.

The Last of Us season two begins production in spring 2024 and is also likely coming in 2025. This change has come into effect because of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Owing to the dual Hollywood strikes, out of which one has been resolved, actors and studios are unable to resume production on all major projects.

Meanwhile, there was another important announcement on the Game of Thrones front as the next GoT prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, hopes to begin shooting in the spring. There were no cast announcements owing to the SAG-AFTRA strikes but reports suggest that the studio has some names in mind.