Hollywood Writers' Strike: Pete Davidson hands over free pizzas to picketers to show support
A video of Pete Davidson delivering pizzas to picketers in New York City and showing his support for the Writers Guild strike is going viral. Take a look!
Dressed in casuals, Hollywood actor and SNL star Pete Davidson showed up with a bunch of hot pizzas at the picket lines full of WGA members in New York City on Friday, which marked 4th day of protest since the union voted to suspend all work, with members striking outside Disney, Paramount, Warner Brothers, Netflix, and other major Hollywood studios.
To show his support for the Writers Guild strike that has brought Hollywood to a standstill, Kim Kardashian's ex-beau spoke to protesters standing outside Silvercup Studios on Friday and gave them authentic pizza pies from the landmark Brooklyn eatery Spumoni Gardens.
"You got Spumonis?" marvelled one picketer in a viral video, to which Davidson replied, "I got Spumoni for everyone. You gotta support the writers, man. No shows without the writers." Check it out below!
Pete Davidson just dropped off pizza from Spumoni Gardens for striking Writer’s Guild members in Greenpoint pic.twitter.com/RjO5HgIje8— Liam Quigley (@_elkue) May 5, 2023
Reacting to the video, a Twitter user wrote, "This is why we are all in love with him." Another commented, "This is why he is the king of his lands." And, one said, "This is such a New York thing to do lmfao I love it. Really rooting for the writers and I hope more celebs show solidarity."
Pete was also seen grabbing a placard and picketing with WGA members. At one point, he gave an enthusiastic thumbs-up to the camera. His generous move comes days after it was reported that his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live has been cancelled due to the strike. He was supposed to make a return as an SNL host in the May 6 episode.
Yellowjackets star Sammi Hanratty and Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson also joined WGA strikes in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
TV show hosts and comedians Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers are also in the news for helping pay their crews while their shows are on production hiatus due to the strike.
