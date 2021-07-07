Hollywood grieves filmmaker Richard Donner's death

At the age of 91, Hollywood director and producer Richard Donner took his last breath on July 5. Both his wife and the representatives of his production company confirmed the news to an American entertainment website. Although the cause of his death has not been revealed by his family yet, the news of his sudden demise has certainly left Hollywood shocked and heartbroken.



Zack Snyder, best known for making 'Batman Vs Superman', 'Man Of Steel', and 'Zack Snyder's Justice League', thanked Donner for his encouragement. On his Twitter account, he wrote, "Thank you, Richard Donner. You made me believe."



Sharing an anecdote from the set of 'The Omen' —considered one of Doner's finest works—director Scott Derrickson revealed how the notorious evil smile came into being. He shared on his Twitter account, "For this last shot of The Omen, Richard Donner told his child actor to look back at the camera like he was angry, and when he did, Donner started joking “Don’t you smile! Don’t you smile!” And that’s how we got one of the great evil smiles in cinema history. #RIPRichardDonner"

And that's how we got one of the great evil smiles in cinema history.#RIPRichardDonner pic.twitter.com/xoGJtX8dqX — (@scottderrickson) July 5, 2021



Director Steven Spielberg, who wrote the story for 'The Goonies', remembered Donner in his statement to the website that originally broke the story of his death. he said, "Dick had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all,” Spielberg said. “He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky, hearty laugh will stay with me always.”



Other celebrities like Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and director Edgar Wright expressed their grief over his loss through various mediums.