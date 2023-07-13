Harrison Ford turns 81: Here are his five lesser-known films you should watch

Today, Harrison Ford celebrates his 81st birthday. The actor recently bid farewell to one of cinema's most iconic characters, Indiana Jones, in the fifth and final instalment of the beloved franchise, titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. It's the perfect time to shine a spotlight on some of his lesser-known films that deserve recognition. While Ford is widely recognised for his roles in big, popular franchises like Star Wars and Indiana Jones, his career is filled with hidden gems that showcase his versatility as an actor. Join us as we delve into some of Harrison Ford's best lesser-known films that deserve a closer look.

Also Read: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie review: An underwhelming farewell

Witness (1985)

In this crime drama, Ford delivers a powerful performance as John Book, a Philadelphia police detective who goes into hiding in an Amish community after witnessing a murder. The film masterfully blends elements of romance, suspense, and cultural clash, and Ford's portrayal earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

The Mosquito Coast (1986)

Ford takes on a challenging role in this thought-provoking adventure drama. Directed by Peter Weir, the film follows Allie Fox, an eccentric inventor who uproots his family to create a utopian society in the jungles of Central America. Ford's portrayal of a complex and deeply flawed character showcases his range as an actor and highlights his ability to tackle unconventional roles.

Frantic (1988)

In this Hitchcockian thriller directed by Roman Polanski, Ford plays a distraught American doctor searching for his missing wife in Paris. The film is a gripping exploration of paranoia and conspiracy, with Ford delivering a tense and compelling performance as a man caught up in a web of intrigue. Frantic serves as a testament to Ford's ability to anchor a suspenseful story and keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The Fugitive (1993)

While not entirely unknown, The Fugitive often takes a backseat to Ford's more prominent roles. In this gripping action thriller, Ford stars as Dr Richard Kimble, a man wrongly convicted of his wife's murder who goes on the run to prove his innocence. Ford's portrayal of the intelligent and determined Kimble earned critical acclaim, and his dynamic chemistry with Tommy Lee Jones, who won an Academy Award for his role as the relentless U.S. Marshal pursuing Kimble, adds another layer of brilliance to the film.

Regarding Henry (1991)

In this heartwarming drama, Ford portrays Henry Turner, a high-powered lawyer who must rebuild his life after being shot during a robbery. The film explores themes of redemption and personal transformation, and Ford's nuanced performance showcases his ability to bring depth and vulnerability to his characters.