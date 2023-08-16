Harrison Ford gets snake species named after him, jokes 'scientists keep naming critters after me'

Harrison Ford, the renowned actor famed for his portrayal of the iconic Indiana Jones, has added a unique accolade to his list of many honours. A newly discovered species of snake found in Peru has been officially named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi in recognition of Ford's exceptional environmental advocacy efforts, reported the BBC. The snake's nomenclature is a testament to Ford's commitment to the preservation of our planet's biodiversity. As the vice chair of the nonprofit organisation Conservation International, Ford has long been associated with environmental initiatives. The actor's dedication to safeguarding nature's treasures has earned him not only the admiration of fans worldwide but also a remarkable collection of species named after him, including an ant and a spider.

In response to this trend that confounds him, Ford humorously remarked, "These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it's always the ones that terrify children. I don't understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won't fear the night."

In a charming twist, Ford shared that despite his character Indiana Jones' well-known fear of snakes, he actually holds an affinity for the reptiles. He confessed, "The snake's got eyes you can drown in, and he spends most of the day sunning himself by a pool of dirty water — we probably would've been friends in the early '60s. It's a reminder that there's still so much to learn about our wild world - and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere."

The discovery of Tachymenoides harrisonfordi was a collaborative effort between researchers from Peru and the United States, with the find occurring within Peru's Otishi National Park. This new species of snake possesses a delicate build, reaching a modest length of approximately 16 inches (40.6 cm) when fully grown. Importantly, it poses no threat to humans.

Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford played his immortal character Indiana Jones in the fifth instalment in the series titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. In the film, we find Indy on the last day of his professional life. The weight of his impending mortality has transformed him into a disillusioned and cantankerous old man, devoid of love, purpose, and the infectious excitement that once defined him. Gone is the intrepid adventurer who fearlessly traversed uncharted territories in pursuit of ancient treasures and knowledge.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny review

WION's review of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny read, "Despite the explosive opening, the rest of Dial of Destiny cannot match its brilliant opening. Such moments of brilliance become more and more fleeting. And although I am not that down on the movie as some of the other critics are (I recall a review with the word "disastrous"), I do assert that the film fails to capture the magic and thrill of its predecessors, particularly the first three entries."

