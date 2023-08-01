Happy birthday, Jason Momoa! How the Hawaiian star made Khal Drogo his own

Jason Momoa turns 44 today. While the Hawaiian native has been part of several TV shows and movies and has played a variety of characters, it is Aquaman and Game of Thrones he is most known for. His portrayal of Khal Drogo in GoT, in particular, was nothing short of exceptional. From the moment he appeared on screen, his imposing physical presence impressed and even frightened audiences. Standing over 6 feet 4 inches tall and with a muscular, athletic build, and those dark, piercing eyes, Momoa perfectly embodied the powerful and formidable warrior king that Drogo was meant to be. His presence alone demanded attention and respect, making him an instantly memorable character.

How Jason Momoa became Khal Drogo

Momoa's success as Khal Drogo went far beyond his physical appearance. He fully committed himself to the role, immersing himself in the world of Game of Thrones and George RR Martin's novels. Momoa took the time to understand the (fictional) Dothraki culture, learning their language and customs, which allowed him to bring a sense of authenticity to his performance. This dedication to the role helped him create a character who felt real and believable, even in such a fantasy setting.

Jason Momoa's Khal Drogo performance went beyond just being a hunk

One of the most impressive aspects of Momoa's performance was his ability to convey emotion and vulnerability. Despite being a fierce warrior, he also showed Khal Drogo's softer side, particularly in his relationship with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Momoa expertly portrayed the tender and loving moments between the two characters, demonstrating a deep emotional connection that added depth to both Khal Drogo and the overall storyline.

Jason Momoa's real-world skills helped him become Khal Drogo

Momoa's background in sports and stunt work also contributed to the authenticity of Drogo. His proficiency in various combat techniques and stunts made his battle scenes intense and riveting, immersing the audience in the action. His physicality and combat skills added an extra layer of realism to the character, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Perhaps one of the most striking features of Momoa's portrayal was his natural charisma. He exuded an undeniable magnetism that drew viewers in, making them want to see more of Drogo's journey. Whether it was during intense battle sequences or quiet, contemplative moments, Momoa's presence on screen was always fascinating and left a lasting impression on the audience.

