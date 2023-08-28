Hannah Montana star Mitchel Musso arrested for intoxication and stealing chips

Disney star Mitchel Musso, known for playing the role of Oliver Oken on the Hannah Montana show, was reportedly arrested on multiple charges. He was taken into custody in Rockwell, Texas, on Saturday evening.



Musso spent the night in jail after he was booked for public intoxication, drunk driving, and theft after stealing a bag of chips Saturday, police said, per NYP.



As per the press release, the police received the call at 7:15 p.m., when a disturbance was reported near a hotel in the 2600 block of Lakefront Trail in Rockwall, Texas.



"When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment," the statement continued. Speaking to police, he showed 'signs of intoxication' and was arrested. The actor was charged for intoxication and theft under $100.



The "officers contacted the subject outside the hotel," who was identified as Musso. Later, it was also revealed that Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants in his name for traffic violations and misconduct among other allegations.



After spending the entire night in prison, he was released on Sunday on a $1,000 bond.



In 2011, Musso was arrested for driving under the influence in Burbank, California, after he failed to slow down for traffic cops and was charged with a DUI suspicion.



Musso played the role of Oliver Oken alongside Miley Cyrus for five years. He also voiced the role of Jeremy Johnson on Phineas and Ferb and starred in shows like Pair of Kings and Prank Stars. Born in Garland, Texas, he began his acting career at the age of 8 years old.