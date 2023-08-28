Barbie craze! Margot Robbie's film to become Warner Bros' highest-grossing film

The craze around Barbie is still not over. Margot Robbie's film has shattered several box office records since its release, and now the film is set to become Warner Bros.' highest-grossing movie, surpassing Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 2 lifetime collection.



As per Variety, the film earned $18.2 million from 12,852 screens in 75 international territories over the weekends, taking the worldwide gross to a smashing $1.34 billion.

The film is now only $1 million behind Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2's box office collection, i.e., $1.341 billion. Last week, Barbie became the highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office, surpassing Chris Pratt's animated film Super Mario Bros.

Barbie had amassed $575.4 million at the domestic box office, crossing Mario’s collection of $574.2 million. Since its release, Ryan Gosling's film has broken several records. The film grossed $377 million worldwide in its opening weekend, making it the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman. Then it became the first $1 billion film by a female director.

The film has also become Warner Bros. Discovery’s highest-grossing domestic release, dethroning the 2008 film The Dark Knight.



The Barbie movie stars Margot Robbie as the famous doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken. It was released in theatres on July 21.

More about Barbie:

Directed by Greta, the movie follows the story of Barbie and Ken, who are expelled from Barbie Land due to their imperfections, and together they explore the real world. The movie is co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

WION's review on Barbie: Film critic Shomini Sen writes, ''I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbie land to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant.''

