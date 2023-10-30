Gwyneth Paltrow recalls her 'magical summer' romance with Matthew Perry: 'Kissed in a field of long grass'

Matthew Perry is no more. The actor, who rose to fame for playing the sweet and confused Chandler Bing in the 90s sitcom Friends, died on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles, USA. Since the tragic news of Perry's death came out, tributes have been pouring in.



Remembering Perry, actress Gwyneth Paltrow penned down a long note cherishing sweet memories of them together, their dating days, and a lot more.



Taking to her Instagram handle, the Oscar-winning actor who dated Perry for a brief period, recalled the magical summer days, and wrote, "I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts."

Along with the heartwarming caption, the Iron Man actress shared a closeup picture of young Perry.

She further wrote in the caption, "We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass.'' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) × ''It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did.''

Concluding her message, Paltrow said, ''I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do.''

Gwyneth and Perry dated for a very short time period in 1994. In his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry reflected back on his short fling before Friends aired.

“I filled that summer with three notable things — gambling in Vegas at the behest of director Jimmy Burrows; a trip to Mexico on my own; and a make-out session in a closet with Gwyneth Paltrow," Perry wrote in the book.

He added further, “At some big party, we slipped off into a broom cupboard and made out. We were both still unknown enough that it didn’t make it to the tabloids, but with that in mind, it fell to Jimmy Burrows to give me a reality check."

Matthew Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday (Oct 28). His assistant found him in an unresponsive condition at 4 pm in the hot tub. No signs of foul play or use of drugs were found at the death scene.