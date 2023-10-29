To our beloved Chandler Bing! Matthew Perry's life in pictures

Matthew Perry, who played the role of Chandler Bing in the superhit sitcom Friends, has died. Perry's tragic death has sent shockwaves around the world. Pursuing his career in acting, Chandler started working when he was 15 years old and had been part of TV shows like Second Chance, Boys Will Be Boys, and others. However, Perry rose to fame when he got the role of Chandler Bing in the Friends sitcom. The role of the witty and sarcastic Chandler made him a star overnight. Apart from Friends, the actor has been part of many acclaimed movies such as Fools Rush In, Three to Tango, and The Whole Nine Yard. Apart from his life in the limelight, Perry's life was full of ups and downs. When he was making the entire world laugh as Chandler Bing, Perry was secretly battling with addiction to painkillers and alcohol and even entered rehab clinics multiple times. In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he penned down his entire life—from his success to his dating life, regrets, near-death experience, and years-long battle with addiction. In the tell-all memoir, the beloved actor revealed how he "nearly died ” at age 49 after an opioid overdose. Remembering Perry, let's take a look at his life.

A star is born

Born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on August 19, 1969, Perry's mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, was a press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, and his father, John Bennett Perry, is a well-known actor.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Young actor

Matthew was a tennis enthusiast. However, acting was his dream from a very young age. Leaving tennis behind, Perry moved to Los Angeles to explore the acting world.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Career beginnings

He started his career with TV roles. After graduating, he played the role of Chazz Russell in the TV series Second Chance. Later, he went on to play the role on the revamped version of the show titled Boys Will Be Boys.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Big screen debut

In 1988, Perry made his big-screen debut with A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon. Written and directed by William Richert, Perry played the role of Fred Roberts.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Friends happened!

Matthew's career trajectory changed when he got the role of Chandler Bing on the popular '90s sitcom "Friends."

The show, which spanned over a decade, also starred Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Chandler Bing!

Perry was a well-known name in the industry when the makers of Friends, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, approached him to play the role of Chandler Bing in Friends. Many reports say that for the role that made him famous overnight, Perry had not even given an audition. Additionally, he was the youngest at 24 among the six other members. “It was as if someone had followed me around for a year, stealing my jokes, copying my mannerisms, and photocopying my world-weary yet witty view of life," he wrote in his 2022 memoir, as per Deadline. “It wasn’t that I thought I could play 'Chandler'; I was Chandler.”

(Photograph: Twitter )

Emmy nomination

For his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, Perry earned a 2002 Perry Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Apart from Friends, Perry received two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Aaron Sorkin's The West Wing.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Matthew Perry's dating life

Over the years, Perry had several romantic relationships that went on to become headlines. In his 30-year career, the actor has dated Hollywood actresses like Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, and others. Perry's longest relationship was with actress Lizzy Caplan, best known for her work in Mean Girls.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Addiction and advocacy

When he was making the entire world laugh with his witty remarks as Chandler Bing, Perry was secretly battling with addiction to painkillers and alcohol and even entered rehab clinics multiple times. He got addicted to Vicodin (hydrocodone/acetaminophen) after he met with a jet ski accident in 1997. He continued using it even after he didn’t need it. Recalling how he got addicted, Perry said, “It wasn’t my intention to have a problem with it. But from the start, I liked how it made me feel, and I wanted to get more.”

(Photograph: Twitter )

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing

In his 2022 memoir, Perry penned down his entire life—from his success to his dating life, regrets, near-death experience, and years-long battle with addiction. In the tell-all memoir, the beloved actor revealed how he "nearly died ” at age 49 after an opioid overdose.



(Photograph: Twitter )