Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinnochio' scores 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes!

The reviews of Guillermo del Toro's upcoming animated film 'Pinnochio' are here, and thus far it looks like the Oscar-winning filmmaker has another winner in his hands. The reviews of this upcoming Netflix animated film are universally positive until now. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, 'Pinnochio' holds a rating of perfect 100 per cent. Co-directed by Mark Gustafson and written by del Toro, Matthew Robbins, and Patrick McHale, 'Pinnochio' is based on Italian author Carlo Collodi's 1883 fantasy novel 'The Adventures of Pinocchio'. Combining stop motion animation with 3D animation, the film, unlike this year's Disney's live-action remake of a 1940 animated classic, is a more faithful adaptation of the source material.

Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton have lent their voices to different characters in the film.

Here are some of the reviews of Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinnochio'.

Metro.co.uk's Andrew Gaudion wrote, "Driven by its more mature approach and dazzling animation, del Toro’s Pinocchio is very close to making a claim as the definitive take on the story – but sadly loses itself a little on the way."

Variety's Guy Lodge wrote, "Unfolding over a faintly indulgent but never dull two hours, this is a rare children’s entertainment that isn’t afraid to perplex kids as much as it enchants them..."

Slashfilm's Hannah Shaw-Williams said, "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio brings weirdness, darkness, and joyfulness to Carlo Collodi's tale of the little wooden puppet."

Screen International's Wendy Ide wrote, "A prickly, bracingly macabre spin on the much-adapted tale."

'Pinnochio' arrives on Netflix on December 9, 2022.