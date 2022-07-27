'Pinocchio' trailer: Guillermo del Toro puts a darker spin on the classic fairy tale. Watch

The first trailer for Netflix's stop motion animated film 'Pinocchio' is here. The film comes from Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, and is del Toro's first animated feature. It is a retelling of Carlo Collodi's classic 1883 fairy tale book called 'The Adventures of Pinocchio'. Like much of del Toro's work, it puts a dark twist on the children's story. Written by del Toro and Patrick McHale, the story is set in 1930s Italy about a wooden puppet carved by a woodcarver called Geppetto. The puppet magically comes to life as a mischievous and impudent boy but yearns to become a real human boy. For Geppetto, he fills the void left by his dead son.

The trailer promises an emotional tale that explores complex emotions like grief and loss and what it means to be human. Visually, as is wont to happen with Guillermo del Toro movies, 'Pinocchio' looks fantastic. There is something to be said about the disappearing art that is stop motion animation. These movies are becoming rarer and rarer in big screen movies (incidentally, 'Pinocchio' will also have a limited theatrical release in North America).

The voice-cast is unusually strong. Ewan McGregor serves as the narrator while David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton lend their voices.

Official synopsis of the movie reads, "A dark, twisted retelling of the famous Carlo Collodi fairytale about a wooden puppet who comes to life and dreams of becoming a real boy takes place in 1930s Fascist Italy. When Pinocchio comes to life, he turns out not to be a nice boy, causing mischief and playing mean tricks. “A story of love and disobedience as Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.”

'Pinocchio' releases in December.