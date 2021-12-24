Grey's Anatomy might return for season 19 with Ellen Pompeo

Grey’s Anatomy run is going to continue as renewal talks are underway for a potential 19th season of the series.

It’s being reported that co-executive producer Ellen Pompeo also has been approached about continuing on the show for another season.

Ellen is one of the three remaining original cast members whose contracts were up at the end of season 17. The other two are Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr.

Crrently, ABC would be happy to keep the show running as after 18 seasons, it remains the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history. It remains the network’s highest rated scripted series and one of the top scripted series on network television.

According to deadline, Craig Erwich , ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals President said, “We’re thrilled to have it on the lineup. It’s a gift. As long as all of the producers and Ellen [Pompeo] feel like there are meaningful stories to tell, we’re going to continue to do the show.”

