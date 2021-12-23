Yearender 2021: Matrix 4 to The Witcher: Much-awaited shows/films that returned this year
Yearender: This year, many of our Hollywood favourite shows and movies returned and we welcomed them with all our hearts! Whether it's Keanu Reaves coming back with 'Matrix 4' or Henry Cavill 'The Witcher'.
After creating much hype in 2020 with season 1, 'Emily in Paris' is back with the second season. The series has Lily Collins playing the American chic Emily Cooper once again. The second season focuses on her professional life and the wrong choices she makes and how she goes on to correct them.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sex Education 4
Netflix's highly acclaimed series 'Sex Education' came back with the third part and now has been renewed for its fourth season.
The third part shows Otis, all grown up, and Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope has returned to Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Don't Breathe 2
The Horror thriller 'Don't Breathe 2' was released in theatres earlier this year. The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.
The film has grossed $47 million worldwide and received mixed reviews from critics.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Venom 2
'Venom: Let There be Carnage' is the sequel to 2018 movie and also features Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham in pivotal roles. The sequel has been directed by Andy Serkis. In the film, Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, while serial killer Cletus Kasady (Harrelson) escapes from prison after becoming the host of Carnage, a chaotic spawn of Venom.
The film has grossed over $498 million worldwide, making it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021, and received mixed reviews from critics.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Matrix 4
Lana Wachowski's long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre, 'The Matrix Resurrections' is here. The cast is back together 18 years after the third film and features returning of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity respectively, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, with new additions including Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Jessica Yu Li Henwick.
The movie released on theatres and streaming platforms on the same day.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Never Have I Ever S2
Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' season 2 was released this year. Mindy Kaling backed show follows the story of a Tamil-American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and the new season shaw Devi continuing to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating her romantic relationships.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Witcher S2
After much wait, Netflix most-awaited show 'The Witcher' season 2 is here. Netflix dropped the Henry Cavil show on the streaming platform on December 17 this year.
This season, ''Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen''
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Kissing Booth 3
The popular teen romance' third and final franchise of the movie 'The Kissing Booth' returned with Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney. In the final movie, Elle and her pals are waiting to spend their final summer at the beach house before heading off to college. While Elle and Lee are completing their beach bucket list, Elle also makes a lot of tough decisions.
(Photograph:Instagram)
You S3
The most awaited season 3 of 'You' was released this year. Serial killer Joe Goldberg keeps her psycho person hidden as he's now a father of a boy, but her lady love becomes creepier this time.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Family Man 2
The second season of the highly anticipated series 'The Family Man 2' was released this year and Manoj Bajpayee reprised his character along with Sharib Hashmi, Priya Mani, Sharad Kelkar and Samantha Akkineni, a popular face in Telugu and Tamil films, who make her debut in digital space.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Aarya 2
This year, Sushmita Sen was back with the same charm and brilliance in 'Aarya' season 2. The first season concluded with Aarya (Sushmita) planning to leave the country with her children after her husband (Chandrachur Singh) gets assassinated on her father`s orders. After getting embroiled in some illegal businesses, Aarya is now on the radar of the mob.
Like the first, the second season was a smashing hit amongst the audience.