Yearender 2021: Matrix 4 to The Witcher: Much-awaited shows/films that returned this year

Sex Education 4

Netflix's highly acclaimed series 'Sex Education' came back with the third part and now has been renewed for its fourth season.

The third part shows Otis, all grown up, and Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope has returned to Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.

(Photograph:Twitter)