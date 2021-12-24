'Love Hard' to 'Single All the Way': 5 Christmas movies to binge-watch this season

For Marvel fans, who haven't watched the recently released MCU series 'Hawkeye', can binge watch the show this Christmas. The show features Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Clint Barton after playing him several times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show will also star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.
Here’s a synopsis of the show: Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.
A Boy Called Christmas
The Christmas fantasy film 'A Boy Called Christmas' that you can binge watch in Netflix. In this origin story of Father Christmas, an ordinary boy (with a loyal pet mouse and a reindeer at his side) sets out on an extraordinary adventure to find his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of Elfhelm.
The film received positive reviews from critics.
Love Hard
The rom-com drama starring Vampire Diaries fame 'Love Hard' is a pleasent and entertaining Holiday watch. The film, which stars Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and Darren Barnet, is about a young woman who travels to her online crush's hometown for Christmas, but discovers she's been catfished.
A Castle for Christmas
The festive film 'A Castle for Christmas' has been already in the list of Netflix's trending movie worldwide, few days after the release on streaming site. The movie starring Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes, Lee Ross follows the story of a bestselling author journeys to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle — and faces off with the grumpy duke who owns it.
Single All the Way
Can be a fun watch, 'Single All the Way' follows the strory of a gay man (Michael Urie) who convinces his best friend (Philemon Chambers) to pretend to be his boyfriend when he goes home for Christmas, only to be set up on a blind date by his mother (Kathy Najimy). Luke Macfarlane, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson, and Jennifer Coolidge also star.