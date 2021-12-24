'Love Hard' to 'Single All the Way': 5 Christmas movies to binge-watch this season

Here are five heartwarming movies that should be on your Holiday watch list.

Hawkeye

For Marvel fans, who haven't watched the recently released MCU series 'Hawkeye', can binge watch the show this Christmas. The show features Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Clint Barton after playing him several times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show will also star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.

Here’s a synopsis of the show: Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

(Photograph:Twitter)