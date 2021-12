Sanya Malhotra, Pagglait

In Umesh Bisht’s ‘Pagglait’, Sanya Malhotra brought in the right amount of vulnerability to her character of a young woman trying to come to terms with the death of husband amid a grieving family. She brought in the right amount of innocence, and charm to her character. Malhotra, over a very short period of time, has proved her versitality in each of her films. She is undoubtedly one of the best talents we have right now in the hindi film industry. Malhotra’ Sandhya doesn’t immediately feel the pain of her husband’s untimely demise and takes time to come to terms with the fact that he was in love with some other woman untill they got married. Her preformance as Sandhya is that of restraint, which comes out beautifully on the screen.



(Photograph:Twitter)