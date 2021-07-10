Greta Gerwig to direct Margot Robbie starrer movie 'Barbie'

Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig is all set to direct Margot Robbie in the upcoming movie 'Barbie'. In the film, Margot will play Mattel doll Barbie, the first live-action feature movie about the iconic doll.



Greta has been attached to the project since 2019 when she had signed on to co-write the movie’s script with Noah Baumbach. Ever since, rumours have been swirling around about Greta sitting on the director's chair, too.

However, 'I, Tonya' actress confirmed the big news during her cover interview for British Vogue’s Aug. 2021 issue. As per Variety, the Oscar-nominated actor first talked about the movie which “comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections.” “But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it,” she explained.

“People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ’Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’”

More details about the movie are still under wraps.



As for the production, Gerwig and Baumbach are currently busy filming their latest feature 'White Noise', in which Gerwig also stars. After that project comes to a conclusion, it is expected that they will begin the production of 'Barbie' in early 2022.

As of now, the film is slated to release in 2023.