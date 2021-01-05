Gossip Girl reboot: Meet your new cast here

Gossip Girl is getting a reboot and the official Instagram page of the hit show revealed the list of cast members that will take the story forward of the new batch of Upper East Siders (if you know, you know).

While we did know their names, here’s a detailed report on who the cast comprises of with names and descriptors.

The original CW Gossip Girl ran for three full seasons with the world being mad for Serena and Blair who ruled the high school around which the story revolved. The executive producer and showrunner Joshua Safran revealed at the 2019 Vulture Festival that the Gossip Girl reboot will have a new generation with leads being “nonwhite” and a “lot of queer content” on the show.

Check out the new cast of Gossip Girl here:

Julien Calloway (played by Jordan Alexander) is all about “Influence.” Because influencers with the last name “Calloway” always serve good drama.

Monet de Haan (played by Savannah Lee Smith) is about “Power.” Presumably she’ll be set up as the old guard Queen Bee who gets overtaken in an Episode One twist, seeing as she only has one episode credited on IMDB so far.

Luna La (played by Zion Moreno) speaks “Style.” Everyone in the Instagram comments is hoping Luna La will be their new Blair.

Max Wolfe (played by Thomas Doherty) speaks “Freedom.” He has major Chuck Bass vibes.

Audrey Hope (played by Emily Alyn Lind) has “Grace.”

Kate Keller (played Tavi Gevinson) loves “Ambition.”

Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV (played by Eli Brown) denotes “Privilege.”

Akeno “Aki” Menzies (played by Evan Mock) is all about “Innocence.”

Zoya Lott (played by Whitney Peak) is “Perspective.” She’ll either be the outsider looking in, or the friend in the group that’s seriously unaffected by the high school drama.