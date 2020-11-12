In pics: First look from 'Gossip Girl’ reboot: New cast is back to iconic Met steps

Upper east siders are back!



The first images from the second season of HBO Max’s upcoming 'Gossip Girl' are out. The pictures from the reboot show the new generation is back to the iconic Met steps, just the like the first season.



The new season includes Eli Brown, Zion Moreno, Jordan Alexander, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Savannah Lee Smith and Thomas Doherty.

The reboot which was originally set to premiere this year but was pushed back to 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. "They hadn't even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll," HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly said.







The hit series first season aired from 2007 to 2012 on the CW. The show was a star-maker and launched stars likes of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick and many more. There’s no update on whether the original cast might return, although Kristen Bell will be reprising her role as the narrator of the show.







The reboot of 'Gossip Girl' is set after eight years of the finale of the original show and it will go on to explore how social media has transformed the social scene of elites of New York. It will follow a new generation of private school teens who are introduced to the Gossip Girl website, reported Variety.

The series which will be bankrolled by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios does not yet have a premiere date yet.

The first season of the show is currently streaming on Netflix.