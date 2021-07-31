Gerard Butler sues the makers of ‘Olympus Has Fallen’, alleges he did not get his share of profits

On Friday, Hollywood actor Gerard Butler has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Millennium Media over a 10 million fraud claim.



The actor alleges in his lawsuit that he’s owed at least $10 million from the success of ‘Olympus Has Fallen’, the 2013 blockbuster about an assault on the White House.



Butler brings a fraud claim that the defendants—Nu Image, Millennium Media and Padre Nuestro Productions—never intended to pay him net profits. The film has earned around $170 million worldwide but he hasn’t seen a penny in net profits, he says.



An audit of accounting statements has risen flags in multiple areas on the revenue side, both domestically and foreign.



The producers are currently fighting with the DGA over pension payments and Gerard Butler stated that Nu Image and Millennium are deducting residuals that are never paid out.



The lawsuit also accuses that a ‘comprehensive, premeditated scheme’ to allegedly hide money away and deprive Butler of net profits with word of agreements with distributors made in a fashion so that not all gross receipts have to be reported.



This case is being handled by attorneys at Greenberg Glusker.



Millennium Media is yet to comment on the lawsuit, reports confirm.

