Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Sunny Deol-starrer steamrolls Akshay Kumar's sequel at box office

Currently, there is a showdown happening at the Indian box office between two follow-up films of popular originals, namely Gadar 2 and OMG 2. The victor has emerged quite clearly. Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol, achieved an impressive milestone by amassing a notable sum of Rs 38.70 crore on Monday alone, which has propelled its overall earnings to Rs 173.58 crore. Anticipations are high that the movie will capitalise on the Independence Day holiday (celebrated on August 15 every year in India, marking its liberation from British rule) and potentially surpass its initial day's gains. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the film's box office numbers.

#OMG2 has a SUPER-SOLID Monday - the day that makes or breaks movies… Monday HIGHER than Friday, says it all… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr. Total: ₹ 55.17 cr. #India biz.



Sure, #OMG is a brand, but the love #OMG2 is getting is reflecting in its #BO… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2023

He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "200 NOT OUT *TODAY*… #Gadar2 is UNSTOPPABLE… Continues its DREAM RUN on Monday… Monday *almost* AT PAR with Friday, UNBELIEVABLE… Sure to DEMOLISH *lifetime biz* of many biggies… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr. Total: ₹ 173.58 cr. #India biz. Biz in *mass pockets* - especially smaller centres - is an EYE-OPENER, brings back memories of #Sholay and #Gadar."In contrast, while OMG 2 didn't lag behind, it fell considerably short when measured up against the performance of Gadar 2. On Monday, the film collected Rs 12.06 crore, takings its total to Rs 55.17 crore. "#OMG2 has a SUPER-SOLID Monday - the day that makes or breaks movies… Monday HIGHER than Friday, says it all… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr. Total: ₹ 55.17 cr. #India biz. Sure, #OMG is a brand, but the love #OMG2 is getting is reflecting in its #BO numbers… This franchise has only enhanced its status in the eyes and hearts of moviegoers," wrote Adarsh.

What is Gadar 2 all about?

The Anil Sharma directorial brings back Sunny Deol in the role of Tara Singh from 2001's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Ameesha Patel also returns as Sakeena, Tara's love interest and now his wife. Utkarsh Sharma also reprises the role of Charanjeet "Jeete" Singh, the son of Tara and Sakeena. Like the original, this one has also been penned by Shaktimaan Talwar. While the original was set during the Partition of India, which was the cause of immense bloodshed, the sequel is set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, which resulted in the birth of Bangladesh as a nation.

Gadar 2 review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Gadar 2, "Deol screams, shouts, flexes muscles, and grunts in regular intervals but somehow makes Gadar 2 engaging. Sure, I did find myself rolling my eyes on several occasions, but nevertheless enjoyed Deol saving the day with a hammer and a sidekick in tow. If you liked Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, you will like Gadar 2 as well."

What is OMG 2 about?

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to the first one. The film follows Kanti (Pankaj Tripathi), an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, who resides in Ujjain. His world takes an abrupt turn when his son, Vivek, becomes ensnared in a controversy that leads to his expulsion from school. Not to put too fine a point on it, he was filmed masturbating in the school toilet by some of his uncharitable classmates. The video goes viral over the internet and eventually reaches the school authorities. Instead of finding out how somebody was filmed inside a locked toilet, the higher-ups decide to pull up the kid and his father instead. Kanti, like any God-fearing father, is upset and embarrassed by his son. But a suicide attempt by his son and a nudge by Akshay Kumar's mysterious Shiva devotee character forces him to delve deeper into the matter. Not just the act of masturbation, but why there is an aversion towards the word sex in respected spaces in the most populous country in the world. He sues all the people who are behind the current mental state of his son.

