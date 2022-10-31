Florence Pugh says Hollywood bosses tried to change her look early in her career

Florence Pugh, who recently courted controversy for her fallout with director Olivia Wilde during the shoot of 'Don't Worry Darling', is spilling some beans about her early career days. Speaking candidly about the pressure she faced from top Hollywood bosses at the beginning of her career, Pugh revealed that some movie moguls asked her to change the shape of her face, her weight, her eyebrows and much more. But, the actress didn't want to go through any major changes and wanted to be herself.

While speaking to The Telegraph on Saturday, the Hollywood actress spoke about her debut film 'The Falling' and called it a complete "right-place-right-time fluke".

After her onscreen debut, she headed to Los Angeles to take part in an intensive audition process where networks look for new stars for their upcoming TV shows. Post which, she was cast in 'Studio City' as a pop star on the rise. However, things took a not-so-pleasant turn quickly when Hollywood bosses and their executives started asking her to make changes to her appearance.

"All the things that they were trying to change about me, whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows, that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in," Pugh said.

Sharing how she wasn't prepared to handle the industry, she said, "I'd thought the film business would be like [my experience of making] The Falling, but actually, this was what the top of the game looked like, and I felt I'd made a massive mistake."

Since the show didn't get picked up, Pugh went back to her home in England and auditioned for Lady Macbeth, which turned out to be a huge success for the actress.

The 2017 film was directed by William Oldroyd and produced by Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly. Based on the novella Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District by Nikolai Leskov, the movie starred Cosmo Jarvis, Paul Hilton, Naomi Ackie and Christopher Fairbank alongside Pugh.