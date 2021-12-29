First poster for Euphoria season 2 drops starring Zendaya

HBO released the first poster of much-awaited Euphoria season 2 starring Zendaya who became a worldwide name with the first season.

Euphoria follows Zendaya’s Rue Bennett, a drug addict fresh from rehab who’s struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Schafer), a girl who recently moved to town following her parents’ divorce and like Rue is searching for where she belongs. They navigate the intense dramas of drugs, sex, identity, love and friendship in their small town.

The second season will premiere on January 9, 2022.

Euphoria also stars Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeny, Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid, and Colman Domingo.

The show will be executive produced by Sam Levinson alongside Drake, Future the Prince, Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi and Gary Lennon.

Augustine Frizzell directed the pilot and are co-executive producers. A24 Television is also producing.