First official poster and release date of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes out!

The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will release in theatres on November 17, studio Lionsgate announced on Sunday. The studio also shared a poster of the movie, based on the 2020 book of the same name by author Suzanne Collins.

In the caption, the studio wrote, "This one's for the fans. Thank you. This tweet for more exclusive content from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – only in theatres November 17. #TheHungerGames. (sic)" Check it out below.

This one's for the fans. Thank you.

❤️ this tweet for more exclusive content from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – only in theaters November 17. #TheHungerGames — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) March 25, 2023

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is my most anticipated Lionsgate movie of the year because of Rachel Zegler! (sic)" Another commented, "I’m excited. I’ll be seeing this. I felt this book was the strongest of the 4, aside from maybe the first one. (sic)" And, one penned, "My favourite book in the series, cannot wait to see the movie! (sic)"

Helmed by Francis Lawrence, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes stars an ensemble cast of Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Shcaefer, Josh Andres Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis.

Additional cast includes Max Raphael, Zoe Renee, Ayomide Adegun, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, Amelie Hoeferle, Sofia Sanchez, Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, Lilly Cooper, Luna Steeples, Hiroki Berrecloth, Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner, and Vaughan Reilly among others.

The story revolves around 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Blyth), who is the last hope for his failing lineage, as the once-proud Snow family has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol and is set decades before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen, who was played by Jennifer Lawrence in four The Hunger Games films.

"He will be battling his instincts for both good and evil, as he sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake. This prequel will also explore the dystopian world of districts during the 10th Hunger Games," the film's synopsis read.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE