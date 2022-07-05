Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick blessed with a baby girl 

Hollywood legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have been blessed with their second child on Saturday, a baby girl. The star couple, in a statement, said: "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child.'' Earlier, in February this year, the couple announced they were expecting their second child. Daniella and Quentin had welcomed their first child, a baby boy in 2020, whom they named Leo.

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick welcome second child

Quentin Tarantino, who has several Hollywood classics to his credit, such as ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Django Unchained’, and others, has shared the good news with his fans. The filmmaker and his wife, Daniella, have become parents for the second time. They announced it in a joint statement. They have not revealed the name of their second child yet.

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella’s relationship

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella, who is the daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Tzvika Pick, began dating in 2009 during the promotion of his film, ‘Inglourious Basterds’. After dating for some years, the two got engaged in June 2017 and wed in November 2018.

Quentin Tarantino on his son’s name

The Oscar-winning filmmaker appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in 2021, where he revealed how he and his wife came up with his son’s name—which didn't come from his close friendship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, whom he worked with on ‘Django Unchained’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’. "We almost didn't name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio," he said at the time.

"There's nothing wrong with that, but ... he’s named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion. So he's a lion. That's how we thought about him, "added Quentin.

Quentin Tarantino's movies

Quentin Tarantino has directed successful Hollywood movies that went on to become blockbusters and also gained the title of cult classics. A few of his well-known films are ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘The Hateful Eight’, ‘Kill Bill: Volumes 1 and 2’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, ‘Django Unchained’,’ Death Proof’, ‘Jackie Brown’, ‘Inglourious Basterds’, and ‘Reservoir Dogs’.

