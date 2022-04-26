Exclusive interview: Liam Neeson on playing an assassin with Alzheimer's in new film 'Memory'

Hollywood actor Liam Neeson is almost synonymous with the action-film genre with roles that he has made his own and characters that people everywhere in the world instantly connect him with. Carrying forward his legacy of a true-blue action hero who is often seen saving lives, Liam will now be seen as Alex Lewis, a hired assassin dealing with early stages of Alzheimer’s in his upcoming flick ‘Memory’.

Speaking about playing a man with Alzheimer’s in the film, a degenerative illness that he has seen up close and personal in real life, working with Monica Belluci and the importance of real-world issues of sex trafficking, Hollywood star Liam Neeson opens up to WION about all things 'Memory' and more.

Here are the edited excerpts from the conversation:

WION: We can’t wait to see you don another action-hero avatar but was there something that made you say yes to ‘Memory’ apart from it being an action-drama flick?

Liam Neeson: I thought it was unique. We've all seen action movies with hitmen and assassins, but this was a character in an action-thriller who is legendary in how he executes his job, but we soon realise he's suffering from early onset Alzheimer's-dementia. I find that very, very intriguing and it also gave me the opportunity to research the world of Alzheimer's and dementia. I do have a friend back home who is suffering from early onset dementia. It's sad to be in his company, because he's an old friend and yet the actor side of my brain is fascinated watching him come into his living room and he doesn't know where he is. He doesn't recognise the room. So, I wanted to pay a certain homage to him and use some of his mannerisms that he would make and do it the right way. It's so easy to overreact and that would be an insult to sufferers of the disease. I wanted, and (director) Martin Campbell wanted it to be very subtle.

WION: Since you found notes for your character in ‘Memory’ from personal life, was there anything you learnt about the disease as you observed people around you or researched the subject? How did it round up your character in the film?

Liam Neeson: Just how horrific it is, how it continues until the body gradually shuts down and the brain can't send signals to the throat to eat, to chew and ultimately to breathe. It’s just horrendous. Also, in some documentaries I saw the extraordinary love and care from professional carers, husbands and wives who are looking after their loved ones. The person who's suffering from this is gradually not able to recognise their husband or their wife of many, many years. That was awfully sad and fascinating to me.

There were certain stuttering things I saw in one patient in a documentary. There was also very visible shaking of hands while lifting up a cup or reloading a gun. Just little things. We didn’t want to do too much. Martin would say "No, there's too much. Pull back." Or he would say, "Give me a little bit more of this."

WION: The film has an amazing cast, including Monica Bellucci and Guy Pearce. What was it like to spend some time with Monica and Guy?

Liam Neeson: She was lovely to work with. She’s just so rooted in reality. She is not a Hollywood starlet. You know what I mean? She's down to earth. She's a joy to work with. Guy was also a joy to work with. I got to know Guy and he's become a new friend. It really was a pleasure to go to work every day.

WION: How was it like to work with director Martin Campbell?

Liam Neeson: I totally trust Martin. He rebooted the James Bond franchise for God's sake. I loved his two Zorro films and if you ever get a chance to watch the 1980s British TV series ‘Edge of Darkness’ with the great Bob Peck, who's no longer with us, do it. Bob Peck was a great Shakespearean actor and I've seen him on stage many times. Martin also made an ‘Edge of Darkness’ movie with Mel Gibson, that I did not see, but this TV series was great.

That’s how I became very aware of Martin Campbell and said, “I’d love to work with this guy one time.” I did and he's very special. He's kind of old school. He calls people “darling” (laughs). He would say, “No, no, no, shut up Liam. This is how we're doing it.” (laughs)

WION: The film is set in El Paso, Texas on the Mexican border. It's a fascinating city located just metres away from Juarez, Mexico. The film also delves into child sex trafficking and US immigration detention centers. How important was the location and the real-world issues like sex trafficking and illegal immigration to the story?

Liam Neeson: It was very important, and we didn't gloat about it in telling this story, but it's certainly there. Speaking for myself as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for a number of years, I get access to literature that UNICEF sent me on sex trafficking and child trafficking. It makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck. Slavery is still incredibly prevalent on Earth. The figures are unbelievable. It's not just girls. It is boys too. I remember when the tsunami hit Asia in 2004 and UNICEF is usually always one of the first charities to move into an area that's been affected by wars and natural catastrophes. One of the UNICEF directors at that time told me they moved quickly to Asia after the tsunami to protect the children because the sex traffickers would just kind of sweep them up and take them away and they would disappear. I couldn't believe it. It happens. So, it is in our story and it's part of the reason why my character goes on a quest. He wants to right a terrible wrong. I don't want to give too much away about the story for the audience, but certainly it's a good, fast paced thriller-action film, with rooted and three dimensional characters.

WION: We have seen you essay all kinds of characters in your entire career. Is there something that’s left to tick for you?

Liam Neeson: Seth MacFarlane asked me 18 months ago if I would be interested in resurrecting the ‘Naked Gun’ franchise. So, I'd love to do that. Seth and his team are working on the script. I believe that would be the end of my career (laughs) or something good might come out of it. Leslie Nielsen has huge shoes to fill. I just watched him a few nights ago in that film ‘Airplane!’ I just laughed so much. It is a wonderful comedy. So definitely, yeah, I'd love to do it.

'Memory' will release exclusively in theatres in India and elsewhere on April 29, 2022. Directed by Martin Campbell, the film stars Liam Neeson, Monica Bellucci, Guy Pearce and Ray Stevenson and others.