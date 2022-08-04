'Eternals' sequel in development, director Chloe Zhao to return

Despite mixed critical reception to Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao's 'Eternals', a sequel is apparently in development at Marvel Studios. So if you were one of those who liked the movie, rejoice. During an appearance on The Today Show, actor-comedian Patton Oswalt accidentally let it slip that Zhao will return to helm another movie about the earth's original superheroes. Oswalt made a surprise appearances in the movie's mid-credits scene as Pip the Troll, an actual character from the Marvel Comics who in the film is the assistant of Harry Styles' Eros, the brother of Thanos. It is rare that an actor who appeared for seconds in an MCU movie announced a sequel before Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios' boss.

Earlier, 'Eternals' featured a group of superhuman beings that have been on earth for millennia and assisted humans in their development, though they were expressly forbidden to interfere directly in human affairs by their Celestial counterpart, Arishem. They finally reunite after a long time when an old threat resurfaces.

Oswalt said, "They have announced there's going to be an Eternals sequel, Chloe Zhao is going to direct it. So hopefully there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip."

The film featured a huge ensemble cast of renowned actors, including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

Zhao also wrote the screenplay with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo.

The film, despite such a cast and creative team, did not impress critics. On review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film scored only 47 per cent, meaning less than half of all the reviews are favourable. The critical consensus reads, "An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing -- and occasionally confounding -- new directions."