Emmys 2021: Where, how to watch the show in India

The 73rd Emmy Awards is all set to take place on September 20 at The Event Deck at L.A. Live, Los Angeles, California. And, if the Indian fans thought that they will not be able to catch this celebration of visual arts on small screen, then they are clearly mistaken.



Lionsgate Play, the global video-streaming service in India, has bagged the rights to exclusively premiere the 73rd Emmy Awards on September 20 at 5:30 am IST, confirms the OTT platform.

Amit Dhanuka, EVP Lionsgate, said in a statement, "We are excited to bring Emmy’s to India. Emmys has been the most watched and popular awards ceremony globally including India and we are thrilled to telecast it LIVE so that people can watch it effortlessly. Lionsgate Play is home to best of bold and edgy content from across the globe across genres and we are confident that the audience on our platform would love to watch their favorite shows and stars get awarded at Emmy’s. We take this as a great opportunity for us to showcase this ceremony which is loved across the world."



Emmy Awards 2021 will be following a limited-seat, in-person format with each nominated show getting only three invites to avail, reports confirm.

As opposed to an audience of 4000-6000 per year, Emmys 2021 will have a total of 600 guests, reportedly.

