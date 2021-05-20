Emma Stone fangirls over Leonardo DiCaprio: He was the love of my life

Emma Stone is currently busy promoting her upcoming Disney film ‘Cruella’. While appearing on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Emma revealed some never-heard-before details of her life including the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio is the love of her life.

It was at the 89th Academy Awards when Emma Stone won Best Actress in a Leading Role for ‘La La Land’ and what made it “officially the most surreal moment” of her life was that Leonardo DiCaprio presented the trophy to her.

She said, "Leonardo DiCaprio. That was what was going through my mind cause it was him. And I was like, I'd seen Titanic seven and a half times in theatres. He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old and I was walking to Leo and I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life.”

Emma said that while she feels Leo would have probably thought that she was "a little weird" because whenever she encounters the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star, she's kind of like, 'Hey, how's it going?', the actress added that Leonardo DiCaprio is "very sweet though".

Emma also added that receiving the Oscar from Leo was the "craziest experience" because it was him afterall.

Emma fangirled some and added, "He's very tall. And he's so lovely, but you know, it's, it's kind of unfair because it's something that I don't, I don't really believe in that much. The idea that you like term real people into, like this other idea that's always been so, so odd to me in my own experience. Like, it just feels so weird. It was the fact that it was someone that I had grown up watching and that I admired so much. And like as an actor, I think he's fantastic. And I'd watched him in everything. And then that moment where it's like kind of a, it's just a, such a surreal moment as an actor anyway. So it just compounded it. And I don't know, it's, it still feels like it, it didn’t really, occur because, because it was him there."